Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,115 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $4,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 14.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,279,152,000 after acquiring an additional 702,287 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 831.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 271,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $109,188,000 after purchasing an additional 242,590 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Teleflex by 370.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,684 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $113,178,000 after purchasing an additional 221,861 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth $65,125,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $368,740,000 after acquiring an additional 151,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer acquired 1,000 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.64.

Teleflex stock opened at $308.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $319.19 and a 200-day moving average of $353.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.00 and a 1-year high of $449.38.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

