Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $5,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ULTA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 604.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 36,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,616,000 after acquiring an additional 31,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $371.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $385.51 and its 200 day moving average is $377.95. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $287.76 and a 52-week high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ULTA. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $483.00 to $506.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.61.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

