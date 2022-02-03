BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Holdings in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Pretium Resources were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 77.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pretium Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Pretium Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Pretium Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. 52.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PVG. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Pretium Resources to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE:PVG opened at $13.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pretium Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $14.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.83.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $146.83 million for the quarter. Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.