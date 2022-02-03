Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $5,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6.8% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 15,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 46.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after buying an additional 12,515 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 8.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 336,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,479,000 after buying an additional 26,740 shares during the period. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,600,000. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total transaction of $16,176,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 20,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.65, for a total transaction of $5,087,944.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,479 shares of company stock valued at $30,835,121. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ENPH has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.26.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $139.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 121.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.33. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.88 and a 12 month high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

