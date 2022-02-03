BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $4.15 Million Stock Holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 366,881 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,080 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the third quarter worth $116,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the third quarter worth $136,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the second quarter worth $159,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 11.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,046 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the second quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

AG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.06.

Shares of AG opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average of $12.02. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $20.63. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 67.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $124.65 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.0049 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

First Majestic Silver Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.