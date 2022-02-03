39,259 Shares in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZI. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 219.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 34,326 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,429,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $391,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $52.52 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.35 and its 200-day moving average is $62.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.86 and a 52 week high of $79.17. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 875.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 42,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $2,101,410.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 600,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $43,870,342.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,666,344 shares of company stock worth $852,780,141. 24.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.35.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

