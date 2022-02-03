OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 69,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $9,532,000. Capital One Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 251,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after acquiring an additional 22,871 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 1,073,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,149,000 after acquiring an additional 53,036 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 180,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:INTF opened at $28.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.61 and its 200-day moving average is $29.50. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $31.59.

