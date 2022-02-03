OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 138,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of KAR Auction Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 30.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the third quarter worth about $90,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the third quarter worth about $98,000.

Shares of KAR opened at $14.24 on Thursday. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $20.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,424.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.95.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $535.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KAR. Zacks Investment Research cut KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

