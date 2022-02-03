OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 3.50% of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $988,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EET opened at $85.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.17 and its 200-day moving average is $90.31. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets has a 52-week low of $77.73 and a 52-week high of $121.06.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

