OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys 59,813 Shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) by 245.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 59,813 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.86% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 181,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 85.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 34,310 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 12,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,007,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWM opened at $24.46 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 12 month low of $23.46 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.52 and a 200-day moving average of $25.22.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

