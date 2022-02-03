Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Downgraded by BTIG Research to “Neutral”

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) was downgraded by equities researchers at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

DT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Summit Insights boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.48.

Dynatrace stock opened at $46.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $41.01 and a 1 year high of $80.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.02. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.86, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell acquired 2,500 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.38 per share, with a total value of $145,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $3,853,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,942 shares of company stock worth $12,963,378. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,156,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,688,000 after buying an additional 186,456 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,153,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,543,000 after buying an additional 367,611 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,810,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,038,000 after buying an additional 476,189 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,768,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,363,000 after buying an additional 28,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

