Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Short Interest Down 15.4% in January

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,200 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 109,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 53,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.57 per share, with a total value of $296,608.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Ultralife in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ultralife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Ultralife by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Ultralife in the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Ultralife in the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. 30.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULBI opened at $5.41 on Thursday. Ultralife has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $11.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $87.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.56.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

