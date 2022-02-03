SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Bought by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLYG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period.

Shares of SLYG opened at $83.69 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $78.64 and a one year high of $96.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.78.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

