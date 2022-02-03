Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 53.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,872 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Court Place Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 119.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,566,000 after acquiring an additional 993,053 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 72,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its position in Altria Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 19,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $50.50 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.21 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $92.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.52.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 270.68%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.