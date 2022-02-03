Ameritas Investment Company LLC Increases Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in DocuSign by 14.1% during the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 37.6% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 0.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 624,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 139,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign stock opened at $121.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.10. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.60, a P/E/G ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 0.91. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.06 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 33,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,847,516.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,247 shares of company stock worth $13,991,548. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on DocuSign from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.72.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

