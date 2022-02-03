Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:BKEPP)

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.1788 per share on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ BKEPP opened at $8.60 on Thursday. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $8.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.28.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it had 53 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of the company.

