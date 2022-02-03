Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:BKEPP)

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.1788 per share on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th.
Shares of NASDAQ BKEPP opened at $8.60 on Thursday. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $8.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.28.
About Blueknight Energy Partners
