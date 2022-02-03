Papa John’s International, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th.

Papa John’s International has increased its dividend payment by 27.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Papa John’s International has a dividend payout ratio of 33.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Papa John’s International to earn $3.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.0%.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $124.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -304.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.41. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $78.41 and a 1 year high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.93 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 59.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PZZA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.53.

In other Papa John’s International news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $532,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total value of $493,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,256. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Papa John’s International stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.07% of Papa John’s International worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.