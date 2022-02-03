Jump Financial LLC Invests $915,000 in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 120,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YALA. Indus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Yalla Group by 177.0% during the second quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 536,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after buying an additional 342,980 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Yalla Group by 127.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after buying an additional 115,076 shares during the period. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Yalla Group during the second quarter valued at $2,223,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Yalla Group during the second quarter valued at $1,205,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Yalla Group during the third quarter valued at $333,000. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yalla Group alerts:

NYSE:YALA opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.45. Yalla Group Limited has a 1-year low of $5.17 and a 1-year high of $41.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.90.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $71.31 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YALA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA).

Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.