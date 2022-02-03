Wolverine Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,430 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,976 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 29.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNV opened at $50.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.90. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.42 and a 12-month high of $53.85.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 16.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $69,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,492 shares of company stock valued at $3,606,500. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

