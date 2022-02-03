BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Stock Position Decreased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 568,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,061 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $23,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in BankUnited by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in BankUnited in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in BankUnited in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in BankUnited in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

BKU stock opened at $42.10 on Thursday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.67 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. BankUnited had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.35%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

