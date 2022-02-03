Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,273,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540,508 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services were worth $27,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 7.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,223,000 after acquiring an additional 97,066 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.5% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 836,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,851,000 after acquiring an additional 20,799 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 13.7% in the third quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 46,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter worth approximately $789,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

LBRT stock opened at $12.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.82. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $17.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LBRT. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Oilfield Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.04.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CFO Michael Stock sold 31,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $314,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 9,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $109,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,596,595 shares of company stock valued at $110,376,578. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.