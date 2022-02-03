Hellenic Coin (HNC) Market Capitalization Achieves $256.95 Million

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. During the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded flat against the US dollar. Hellenic Coin has a total market cap of $256.95 million and $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be bought for $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hellenic Coin Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ? “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

