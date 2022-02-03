Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UTRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Minerva Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Minerva Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Minerva Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Minerva Surgical from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Minerva Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

NASDAQ:UTRS opened at $4.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.25. Minerva Surgical has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $10.37.

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Minerva Surgical will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David M. Clapper purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $123,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Minerva Surgical Company Profile

Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif.

