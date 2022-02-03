Webster Financial Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.00 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Webster Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.00 per share for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.23. Webster Financial had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $316.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WBS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

WBS opened at $59.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,584,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,901,000 after purchasing an additional 134,763 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,595,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,149,000 after purchasing an additional 690,843 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,171,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,183,000 after purchasing an additional 122,511 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,926,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,442,000 after purchasing an additional 370,578 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 309.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,489,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,256 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.