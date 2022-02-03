JavaScript Token Trading Down 41.3% This Week (JS)

JavaScript Token (CURRENCY:JS) traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 3rd. In the last seven days, JavaScript Token has traded 41.3% lower against the US dollar. JavaScript Token has a total market cap of $24,078.98 and $1.00 worth of JavaScript Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JavaScript Token coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get JavaScript Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00049901 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.86 or 0.07097660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00055743 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,604.88 or 0.99625378 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00054753 BTC.

JavaScript Token Coin Profile

JavaScript Token’s total supply is 7,991,996 coins. JavaScript Token’s official Twitter account is @js_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JavaScript Token is jschain.io

Buying and Selling JavaScript Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JavaScript Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JavaScript Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JavaScript Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “JSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for JavaScript Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JavaScript Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.