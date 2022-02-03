NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Acquired by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,162 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.13% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $7,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,222 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,904 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,528 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $75.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.81 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 21.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.38%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEP. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

