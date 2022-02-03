TerraCredit Market Capitalization Reaches $360,577.46 (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. TerraCredit has a market capitalization of $360,577.46 and $56,463.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraCredit coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TerraCredit Profile

TerraCredit (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official website is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

TerraCredit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraCredit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraCredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

