Bamco Inc. NY Buys 685 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,099 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.75.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $522.02 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $571.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $531.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $487.88.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

