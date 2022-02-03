Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 39,432 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 395.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,432 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $30,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 64,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,821,000 after acquiring an additional 419,143 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 941,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,588,000 after acquiring an additional 28,742 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 61.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,584,000 after acquiring an additional 12,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 128,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,867,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $676.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $534.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $460.36 and a 1 year high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $579.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $630.21.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

