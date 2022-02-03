Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes $362,000 Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the second quarter worth $205,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the second quarter worth $219,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the second quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in Steven Madden by 296.0% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $3,765,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $275,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHOO. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $41.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $33.52 and a 52 week high of $51.56.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $525.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.19 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

