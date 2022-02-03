Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $6.77 Million Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $6,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 973.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMC stock opened at $189.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.78 and a 200-day moving average of $188.92. The company has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $150.83 and a twelve month high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. BNP Paribas lowered Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.00.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

