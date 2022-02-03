Fluor Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Fluor in a report released on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.76 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.74.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

NYSE:FLR opened at $21.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 2.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.69. Fluor has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 182,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 87,019 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Fluor in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor in the fourth quarter worth about $2,052,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Fluor in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

