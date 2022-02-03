Truist Financial Weighs in on Redfin Co.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Truist Financial issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Redfin in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial analyst N. Khan anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the year. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a report on Sunday, November 7th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Redfin stock opened at $29.48 on Thursday. Redfin has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $98.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.31 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Redfin by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 8,739 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 566.7% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter worth $7,936,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $142,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $86,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,314 shares of company stock valued at $6,747,929. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

