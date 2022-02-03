Truist Financial Weighs in on Redfin Co.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Redfin in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial analyst N. Khan anticipates that the company will earn $1.16 per share for the year. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 128.0% on a year-over-year basis.

RDFN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Redfin from $68.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $29.48 on Thursday. Redfin has a 12-month low of $25.25 and a 12-month high of $98.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -39.31 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.12 and a 200 day moving average of $45.94.

In related news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $1,476,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 896 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $36,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,314 shares of company stock worth $6,747,929 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 55.8% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,994,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,685 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 5.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 16,944.4% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 24,061 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 70.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 72.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 11,957 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

Featured Article: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.