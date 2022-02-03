Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI) rose 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.83 and last traded at $7.83. Approximately 26,223 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,401,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADGI. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adagio Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.22.

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.24). As a group, equities analysts predict that Adagio Therapeutics Inc will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $105,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

