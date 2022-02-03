Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Down 3.1%

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.84 and last traded at $7.85. Approximately 18,853 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,120,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BVN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 16,109 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile (NYSE:BVN)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

