Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.15

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$9.15 and last traded at C$9.06, with a volume of 1935299 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.97.

WCP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.81.

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.76. The firm has a market cap of C$5.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.27%.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.97 per share, with a total value of C$159,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,568,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$20,461,575.24. Also, Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong bought 6,600 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 313,964 shares in the company, valued at C$2,134,955.20. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 77,640 shares of company stock worth $570,582.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

