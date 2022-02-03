Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRVB. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group raised Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $337.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.74. Provention Bio has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $15.98.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Provention Bio will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Provention Bio news, insider Eleanor Ramos bought 5,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $33,754.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Francisco Leon bought 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $40,182.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 14,501 shares of company stock worth $98,911 over the last three months. 13.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 44.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 100.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.