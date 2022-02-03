Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) to post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Athersys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.05). Athersys posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athersys will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Athersys.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.79 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATHX. Bank of America downgraded shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

NASDAQ ATHX opened at $1.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $239.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of -1.57. Athersys has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $3.03.

In other news, Director Ismail Kola bought 85,000 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $81,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Athersys during the second quarter worth about $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Athersys during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athersys during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Athersys by 113.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Athersys in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 28.65% of the company’s stock.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

