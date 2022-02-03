Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Stock Price Up 7%

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) shares rose 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.05 and last traded at $29.01. Approximately 2,553 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 526,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.12.

XENE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.50. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 1.89.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.08. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.30% and a negative net margin of 328.86%. The business had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 17,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $550,060.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Seggern Christopher Von acquired 4,000 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $97,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 83,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

