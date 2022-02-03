Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Shares Up 8.1%

Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) shot up 8.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.72 and last traded at $11.72. 5,153 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 390,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WEBR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Weber from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Weber from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.92.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.75.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its holdings in Weber by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 58,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Weber in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weber by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weber in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weber in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Weber Company Profile (NYSE:WEBR)

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

