Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Shares Up 8.1%

Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) shot up 8.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.72 and last traded at $11.72. 5,153 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 390,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on WEBR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Weber from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Weber from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.92.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.75.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its holdings in Weber by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 58,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Weber in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weber by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weber in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weber in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.
Weber Company Profile (NYSE:WEBR)
WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.
Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.