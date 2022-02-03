Short Interest in Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Increases By 42.7%

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, an increase of 42.7% from the December 31st total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SAXPY stock opened at $25.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.22. The firm has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.16. Sampo Oyj has a 1-year low of $21.35 and a 1-year high of $27.35.

Get Sampo Oyj alerts:

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter.

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.