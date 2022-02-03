Short Interest in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Rises By 43.1%

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 363,300 shares, a growth of 43.1% from the December 31st total of 253,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $403,475.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 7,537 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $400,968.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,534 shares of company stock worth $1,656,888 in the last 90 days. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 2.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,120,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,157,000 after buying an additional 27,949 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 36.7% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 40,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 10,867 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 59.4% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 13,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 37.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,461,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,523,000 after purchasing an additional 398,283 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 621.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 897,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,278,000 after purchasing an additional 772,739 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCO stock opened at $43.89 on Thursday. Columbus McKinnon has a 12-month low of $41.01 and a 12-month high of $57.06. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMCO. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbus McKinnon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

