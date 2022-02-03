SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 396,600 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the December 31st total of 275,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 250,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

SKM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.3% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 27,252 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4.5% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 0.4% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 119,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 12.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 0.4% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 141,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 12.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SKM stock opened at $26.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.92. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $50.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 12.73%.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.3867 per share. This is an increase from SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s payout ratio is presently 10.90%.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

