Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Trading Down 5.3%

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)’s share price fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $42.40 and last traded at $42.53. 220 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 61,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.89.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.78. The company has a market cap of $690.24 million, a P/E ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($4.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($4.16). The business had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is presently -38.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 26.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 689,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,662,000 after purchasing an additional 143,688 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after buying an additional 102,861 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,621,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 276,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,894,000 after acquiring an additional 66,047 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,313,000. 46.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

