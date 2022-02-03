Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI)

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,893 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,818% compared to the average volume of 203 put options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th.

In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $482,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 227.5% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,749,000 after acquiring an additional 22,675 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 25.0% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 16.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the third quarter worth about $1,459,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 121.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UI opened at $287.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $296.03 and a 200 day moving average of $304.70. Ubiquiti has a 52-week low of $261.49 and a 52-week high of $401.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $458.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.68 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 1,302.04% and a net margin of 31.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.45%.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

