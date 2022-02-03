Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI)

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,893 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,818% compared to the average volume of 203 put options.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th.
In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $482,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of UI opened at $287.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $296.03 and a 200 day moving average of $304.70. Ubiquiti has a 52-week low of $261.49 and a 52-week high of $401.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95.
Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $458.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.68 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 1,302.04% and a net margin of 31.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.45%.
Ubiquiti Company Profile
Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.
Featured Story: What is FinTech?
Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.