Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.52

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.52 and last traded at $22.39, with a volume of 98382 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.42.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.39.

Get Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 4.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 1.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 65,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 220.5% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 16.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 491,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after buying an additional 68,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank is a leading global investment bank with a strong and profitable private clients franchise. A leader in Germany and Europe, the bank is continuously growing in North America, Asia and key emerging markets. Deutsche Bank offers unparalleled financial services in countries throughout the world.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.