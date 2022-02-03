Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB)

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,570 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 721% compared to the typical volume of 313 call options.

In related news, CFO Matthew C. Hill purchased 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $26,071.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 837.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 358,623 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,814,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

PDSB opened at $6.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $172.32 million, a PE ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average of $10.86. PDS Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $17.85.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PDS Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

