VanEck Vectors Australian Floating Rate ETF (ASX:FLOT) Plans $0.02 Interim Dividend

VanEck Vectors Australian Floating Rate ETF (ASX:FLOT) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st.

