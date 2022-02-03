Insider Selling: The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Sells 1,420 Shares of Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $126,990.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $90.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $52.96 and a 12-month high of $95.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JMP Securities cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.8% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 386.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

